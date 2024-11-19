Menu Explore
Donald Trump may let Prince Harry go clean with ‘any domestic crimes’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 19, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Donald Trump's administration may review Prince Harry's immigration status, focusing on his visa application amid past drug use claims.

Prince Harry’s immigration status in the United States could be scrutinized if President-elect Donald Trump takes office, with some commentators suggesting that Trump’s administration might prioritize revisiting the Duke of Sussex’s visa records.

Prince Harry's U.S. immigration status may be scrutinized under Trump’s administration, raising concerns over his visa application and past drug use admissions.(AP)
Prince Harry's U.S. immigration status may be scrutinized under Trump's administration, raising concerns over his visa application and past drug use admissions.(AP)

“I think Harry has been used horribly, and I think someday he will regret it,” Trump said. “It’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Some people questioning Harry’s ability to stay in the US have arisen on the grounds of his admission of drug use and the contents of the visa application.

Niles Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation weighed in during an interview with GB News, stating, “President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law.”

“With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the US public for scrutiny.”

Royal deceit? Several expert demands release of Harry's immigration records

The Heritage Foundation previously filed lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security to obtain Prince Harry’s immigration paperwork, but those efforts were dismissed. Gardiner expressed, “I’m very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry’s records by the next U.S. administration.”

“The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful. And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It’s as simple as that.”

Michael Wildes, a New York lawyer with expertise in immigration law also told the Daily Mail, “He may just pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes.”

“I've worked with Mr. Trump personally on very delicate matters in the past relating to immigration and he literally has a Trump card in these matters.”

“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito,” Royal commentator Lee Cohen told GB News.

The Sussexes recently purchased the property in Portugal, and it could be an “emergency escape solution”. Cohen remarked, “Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito, or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
