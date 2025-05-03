Menu Explore
Trump mocking Pope Francis' death? POTUS posts AI image in papal attire

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 03, 2025 08:27 AM IST

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire. Social media users accused him of mocking Pope Francis’ death.

President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire. While some social media users found the post humorous, others criticized it as insensitive, accusing Trump of mocking Pope Francis’ death.

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire.(Truth Social/ Donald Trump)
Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire.(Truth Social/ Donald Trump)

“This is disrespectful to the church and God himself… he’s literally the antichrist,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “This is disgusting and entirely offensive.”

A third person wrote, “This is extremely disrespectful and narcissistic. republicans really voted for that.”

Another person commented, “How disrespectful to Catholics. That is what Trump and his maggots are all about, disrespect and meanness and stupidity. How dare you mock the process we Catholics go through to pick a new pope.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

