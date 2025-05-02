Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump names Mike Waltz as UN envoy, Rubio to be acting National Security Advisor

PTI |
May 02, 2025 12:23 AM IST

Trump announced the moves shortly after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration after the Signal chat controversy

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting national security adviser to replace Mike Waltz, whom he is nominating for United Nations ambassador.

Mike Waltz has been nominated by Trump to be the next UN ambassador for the US, while Marco Rubio will be the acting National Security Advisor(REUTERS)
Mike Waltz has been nominated by Trump to be the next UN ambassador for the US, while Marco Rubio will be the acting National Security Advisor(REUTERS)

Also Read: Who is Alex Wong? Mike Waltz's deputy to leave Trump administration after Signal chat leak

Trump announced the moves shortly after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration just weeks after it was revealed that Waltz added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

Also Read: Who is Mike Waltz, Trump's security adviser likely to be fired for Signal chat leak

Trump said Rubio will continue to serve as secretary of state.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first,” Trump wrote on social media.

Also Read: ‘Mike Waltz has left the chat,’ Tim Walz says as NSA head set to resign after Signal leak

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump names Mike Waltz as UN envoy, Rubio to be acting National Security Advisor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On