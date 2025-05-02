Donald Trump names Mike Waltz as UN envoy, Rubio to be acting National Security Advisor

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting national security adviser to replace Mike Waltz, whom he is nominating for United Nations ambassador. Mike Waltz has been nominated by Trump to be the next UN ambassador for the US, while Marco Rubio will be the acting National Security Advisor(REUTERS)

Trump announced the moves shortly after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration just weeks after it was revealed that Waltz added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

Trump said Rubio will continue to serve as secretary of state.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first,” Trump wrote on social media.

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN.”