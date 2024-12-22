Donald Trump picks basketball team owner Tilman Fertitta as US ambassador to Italy

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked billionaire Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets basketball team, as America's ambassador to Italy. Tilman Fertitta is also the chairman and owner of Landry's, a company overseeing hotels and restaurants across the US. (X/@TilmanJFertitta)

The 67-year-old Fertitta is also the chairman and owner of Landry's, a company which oversees a massive network of restaurants, hotels, and casinos across the US. Landry's brands include Seafood House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Saltgrass Steak House.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "Tilman is an accomplished businessman, who has founded and built one of our country’s premier entertainment and real estate companies, employing approximately 50,000 Americans."

"Tilman has a long history of giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic initiatives, which include children’s charities, law enforcement, and the medical community," he added.

Fertitta thanked Trump for the nomination and said it is "an absolute honour" to be nominated for the post.

According to Forbes, the National Basketball Association (NBA) approved Fertitta's purchase of the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in October 2017.

The billionaire turned Landry's private in 2010 in a $1.4 billion deal.

Fertitta's name figured in the Forbes 400 list 2024 and in the richest US sports team owners list 2024.

The 67-year-old, who is a dropout from the University of Houston, is serving as a member on its board of regents. He was appointed to the board to two terms by Governor Greg Abbott, The Texas Tribune reported.

The businessman has reportedly also made several donations (in millions) to the Texas Republicans, including to Governor Abbott.

He was married to Paige Fertitta in 1991 and has four children with her.

Additionally, Feritta also published his book "Shut Up and Listen! Hard Business Truths That Will Help You Succeed" in 2019, detailing the experiences he gained in the dining and entertainment sectors.

If his nomination gets confirmed by the Senate, Fertitta will be succeeding Jack Markell, the former Delaware governor, who served as the US ambassador to Italy from 2023.