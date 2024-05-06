Donald Trump reacts after ABC News president Kim Godwin steps down: ‘Good riddance!’

Donald Trump has reacted after ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that she is resigning after three years at the network. In a post on Truth Social, the former president wrote, “Happy to report that Kim Godwin, Head of ABC, has resigned. Could it be the unfair reporting on EVERYTHING TRUMP?” Donald Trump reacts after ABC News president Kim Godwin steps down (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File, photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)

He added, “In any event, GOOD RIDDANCE! Hopefully somebody else will be able to control George Slopadopolous and the rest of the Fake News Thugs over at ABC? Best wishes Kim!”

(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

Kim Godwin steps down

Godwin’s move comes months after network parent Walt Disney Co. installed Debra O'Connell, one of its executives, to oversee the news division.

Godwin was the first black woman to lead a network news division. Reports claimed that she faced increasing scrutiny over her performance from corporate superiors. She was stripped of a lot of power, it has been said.

“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism,” Godwin said in a staff memo obtained by New York Post. “Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision.”

“But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family,” she added.

Godwin said in a note to staff members that she appreciated the significance of being the first black woman to hold a position as prominent as this in a broadcast news role. “It’s both a privilege and a debt to those who chipped away at the ceiling before me to lead a team whose brand is synonymous with trust, integrity and a dogged determination to be the best in the business,” she wrote.

Godwin worked at ABC, CBS, NBC and at as many as local news stations in nine cities. “I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success,” she said, according to Washington Post.