Donald Trump stokes controversy by floating terrifying solution to end violent crime: ‘Literally proposing The Purge’

Former US President Donald Trump has proposed a strange solution to the nation's crime-related issues, which some have compared to the renowned horror film series The Purge. Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Bayfront Convention Center on September 29, 2024 in Erie, Pennsylvania.(Getty Images via AFP)

During a rally on Sunday in Pennsylvania, Trump mentioned instances of daytime robberies happening in local businesses. He stated that thieves “have to be taught” a lesson and offered an easy and swift way to accomplish so.

“If you had one really violent day. One rough hour -- and I mean real rough -- the word would get out and it would end immediately,” the GOP presidential candidate declared.

He claimed that the reason for the surge in crime rate is that police are not “allowed to do their job” because US VP Kamala Harris and “the liberal left won't let them.”

Trump faces flak for his ‘PURGE policy’ proposal

Following the speech, a lot of people speculated that Trump's proposals are based on The Purge movie narrative.

“Did Trump just f*****g suggest The Purge?” wondered Journalist Brian Krassenstein.

“Trump is literally proposing The Purge lmao,” another X user wrote, while one more commented, “[Trump's] campaign will try to spin this, but that's exactly what it sounds like.”

“Trump is proposing THE PURGE as a criminal justice reform. We should all take this threat very seriously,” a fourth user stated.

According to the plot of the first Purge movie, which was released in 2013, America has a 24-hour period during which all crimes are permissible.

It seems Trump intends to allow the police complete latitude to clamp down on all crimes for “one violent day,” and maybe even for an hour.

The tagline of the third movie in the series, “Purge: Election Year,” was inspired by Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, “Keep America Great.”

Trump has decried immigrant-related criminality, particularly in Aurora, Colorado, where a Venezuelan gang has allegedly invaded an apartment complex.

In reference to Aurora, Trump stated last week in North Carolina, “They're going in with guns that are beyond even military scope and they're taking over apartment buildings. They’re literally taking over those towns.”

However, the mayor of Aurora stated that his community has been treated as a political punching bag and the rhetoric is overblown.