Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump stumbles over script during St. Patrick's Day event, netizens call to ‘resign’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 13, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Following Trump's recent blunder at a St. Patrick's Day event, netizens criticized his reading skills and questioned his literacy. 

Concerns about Donald Trump's health have resurfaced once again following a recent incident where he appeared to struggle while reading from a script.

US President Donald Trump, from left, Micheal Martin, Ireland's prime minister, and his wife Mary O'Shea during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump, from left, Micheal Martin, Ireland's prime minister, and his wife Mary O'Shea during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The 78-year-old POTUS sparked discussion after video clips went viral on X, where he called Saint Patrick a “patriot saint.” Trump repeated the incorrect phrase a second time as he delivered remarks at a St. Patrick's Day reception with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Trump lauded Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC as “one of THE MOST beautiful cathedrals in the world” and added, “It’s a monument not only to God but also to the patron Saint of Ireland,” just before the “patriot saint” blunder.

ALSO READ| US envoy headed to Russia ‘right now’ for Ukraine ceasefire talks, says Donald Trump

The US Prez even touted having a strong bond with Martin, stating, “We're always going to have that friendship.”

Users weighing in on Trump's apparent difficulty in reading

One X user posted, “Mr. 'I don't need a teleprompter' Donald Trump calls Ireland's patron saint, Saint Patrick, a 'patriot saint' as he struggles with his script. Bro can't read.”

“Every class in elementary had the one kid who would get up for their turn to read ..…and the entire class would sigh in unison because they knew it was about to take 5 minutes for them to get through one sentence. That kid is now president,” another witty user quipped.

One user poked fun at past speculation about Trump's literacy, stating, “Didn't we learn this from the cast of SNL?” Alluding to a claim made by comedian Pete Davidson, who previously suggested that Trump struggled with reading during his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“Resign demented old man,” another user demanded. “No, because he takes great notes,” one user quipped while sharing a picture of Trump holding a handwritten note on Tesla pricing.

ALSO READ| Did Greenland general election result pour cold water over Trump's dream to ‘buy’ strategic island? Here's what we know

“Always an embarrassment!” a user sighed.

Notably, Trump lapsed during a speech discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Standing alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump appeared confused after referring to Zelensky as a “dictator” multiple times. When questioned about his remark, he seemed unable to recall making it, responding, “Did I say that? I can't believe I said that.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On