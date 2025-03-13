Donald Trump stumbles over script during St. Patrick's Day event, netizens call to ‘resign’

Concerns about Donald Trump's health have resurfaced once again following a recent incident where he appeared to struggle while reading from a script. US President Donald Trump, from left, Micheal Martin, Ireland's prime minister, and his wife Mary O'Shea during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The 78-year-old POTUS sparked discussion after video clips went viral on X, where he called Saint Patrick a “patriot saint.” Trump repeated the incorrect phrase a second time as he delivered remarks at a St. Patrick's Day reception with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Trump lauded Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC as “one of THE MOST beautiful cathedrals in the world” and added, “It’s a monument not only to God but also to the patron Saint of Ireland,” just before the “patriot saint” blunder.

The US Prez even touted having a strong bond with Martin, stating, “We're always going to have that friendship.”

Users weighing in on Trump's apparent difficulty in reading

One X user posted, “Mr. 'I don't need a teleprompter' Donald Trump calls Ireland's patron saint, Saint Patrick, a 'patriot saint' as he struggles with his script. Bro can't read.”

“Every class in elementary had the one kid who would get up for their turn to read ..…and the entire class would sigh in unison because they knew it was about to take 5 minutes for them to get through one sentence. That kid is now president,” another witty user quipped.

One user poked fun at past speculation about Trump's literacy, stating, “Didn't we learn this from the cast of SNL?” Alluding to a claim made by comedian Pete Davidson, who previously suggested that Trump struggled with reading during his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“Resign demented old man,” another user demanded. “No, because he takes great notes,” one user quipped while sharing a picture of Trump holding a handwritten note on Tesla pricing.

“Always an embarrassment!” a user sighed.

Notably, Trump lapsed during a speech discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Standing alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump appeared confused after referring to Zelensky as a “dictator” multiple times. When questioned about his remark, he seemed unable to recall making it, responding, “Did I say that? I can't believe I said that.”