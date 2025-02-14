Menu Explore
Donald Trump taps Usha Vance at Kennedy Center to squash the ‘woke culture’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 14, 2025 08:09 AM IST

Donald Trump has appointed Usha Vance to the Kennedy Center, aiming to reshape its programming away from “woke culture.”

Donald Trump has appointed Usha Vance, the wife of Senator JD Vance, to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

US Vice President JD Vance (L) stands with his wife Usha Vance as they take part in a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)(AFP)
US Vice President JD Vance (L) stands with his wife Usha Vance as they take part in a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)(AFP)

Trump recently declared his intention to take control of the centre by dismissing multiple members, stating that they “do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” He also criticized past programming choices at the Kennedy Center, specifically calling out drag performances “will stop.”

Usha Vance is among the newly appointed trustees. She studied at the University of Cambridge on a scholarship funded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

ALSO READ| Trump blames Indian reporter’s ‘accent’ at press conference with PM Modi: ‘I can’t understand a word’

Trump quipped ‘the only one smarter’ than Vance is Usha

The Vice President has previously stated that Usha is “brilliant” and even more accomplished than he is. Trump himself joked that “the only one smarter” than Vance was his wife.

“I would have chosen her, but somehow, the line of succession didn’t work that way, right?” POTUS added.

On Wednesday, the Kennedy Center trustees voted to remove billionaire David Rubenstein as chairman and install Trump in his place. This was immediately followed by the resignation of Deborah F. Rutter, who had served as the center’s president for over a decade.

Trump envisions a Kennedy Center that offers performances appealing to “a broader, more inclusive and more balanced audience, instead of those that only appeal to half the country,” a source told CBS News.

“Mr. Trump doesn’t want productions to lean into ‘woke culture,’ as he believes they have in the past.”

ALSO READ| Trump administration begins layoffs, starting with probationary workers, more to follow

Who else joins the John F. Kennedy Center?

Notably, several other individuals with close ties to Trump and his administration have been appointed as trustees. These include White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and Sergio Gor, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Allison Lutnick, the wife of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, was also named on the board.

Trump also tapped Republican donor Patricia Duggan. Country singer Lee Greenwood has also joined the trustees.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
