After Washington, US President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a possible take over of Chicago, saying that the people are "desperate" for him to "STOP THE CRIME". Calling Chicago a 'mess', Donald Trump last week said that he will straighten that one out probably next.(Reuters)

Earlier this month, Trump invoked the Home Rule Act and brought the Washington DC police department under direct control of the federal government. After this, he also deployed the National Guard in the capital.

Now, in a post on Truth Social, the President said, "Governor Pritzker had 6 murders in Chicago this weekend. 20 people were shot. But he doesn’t want to ask me for help. Can this be possible? The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME, something the Democrats aren’t capable of doing. STAY TUNED!!! President DJT"

Last week as well, Donald Trump had hinted that he had his eyes set on Chicago. "Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next. That’ll be our next one after this. And it won’t even be tough," he said.

The move is linked to the President's crackdown on crime, illegal immigration and homelessness. It could also include mobilising at least "a few thousand members of the National Guard as soon as September".

After Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago earlier this month, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said that the president lacked the legal authority.

However, Pritzker and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson were discussing what measures they could take to prevent a federal deployment, a move that is underway in Los Angeles and Washington, news agency Reuters reported.

But the US's third-largest city has already begun preparations for a take over scenario amid Trump's amped up threats.

ALSO READ | Trump, Newsom clash in court over National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

Pritzker and Johnson's offices are reportedly in close coordination. Meanwhile, Kwame Raoul, the state's attorney general, said he was forming a legal strategy to execute if troops arrived in Chicago.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, however, said at a press conference that officers would not assist with federal law enforcement, but would not interfere with it either.

"We know people are living in fear," he said, "and working with ICE, it does nothing to help those relationships and in fact, it hurts."

"We're not going to ask for anyone's immigration status, we don't care. We're going to continue to stand up for the people in our city to make sure that they're safe," he added.