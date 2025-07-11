Donald Trump to use presidential authority to send weapons worth $300 million to Ukraine: Report

After returning to the office, US President Donald Trump, for the first time, will use presidential power to send weapons to Ukraine, signalling renewed interest in supporting the country’s defence, Reuters reported, citing sources. Donald Trump plans to send $300 million worth of weapons to Ukraine from US stockpiles.(AFP File)

Trump plans to send weapons worth around $300 million to Ukraine by drawing from US stockpiles under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the report said.

The US President on Tuesday said America would send more weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against intensifying Russian advances.

The upcoming package could include defensive Patriot missiles and offensive medium-range rockets, though a final decision on the equipment is still pending, sources told the news agency. One source, however, said the decision is expected to be made during a meeting on Thursday.

Until now, the Trump administration has only continued shipments of weapons authorised by former President Joe Biden, a staunch supporter of Kyiv. The Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to supply allies with weapons from existing US stockpiles during emergencies.

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House responded immediately to requests for comment, the report added.

Trump’s position on Ukraine has fluctuated over time. While he has criticised US military spending and expressed favourable views of Russia, he has also occasionally voiced support for Kyiv and criticised the Kremlin.

US has $3.86 billion left in Ukraine aid

Currently, the United States has $3.86 billion in remaining funds under the Presidential Drawdown Authority for Ukraine. The last drawdown, valued at $500 million, was approved by Biden on January 9.

Among Ukraine’s top priorities are Patriot missile interceptors and GMLRS mobile rocket artillery. These weapons may be part of the upcoming aid package and could reach the front lines within days, as many are pre-positioned in Europe.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration paused the delivery of certain critical weapons approved by Biden. However, some of those shipments have since resumed.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly three and a half years ago, Congress has approved close to $175 billion in aid and military assistance for Ukraine and allied nations.