Trump vs Musk feud gets unexpected mediator, troubled A-lister says 'we love you so much'

Amid to the ongoing feud between tech billionaire Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West shared a post on social media seemingly requesting both of them to resolve their issues. The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump's is over the latter's 'Big Beautiful bill'. (File/AP)

While not naming Musk or Trump directly, Kanye West wrote on a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Broooos please noooooo We love you both so much” along with a hug emoji.

Kanye is himself known for making erratic and cryptic posts on social media. A big supporter of Donald Trump, he said in a post X on June 1 that anyone who does not love Trump is “dumb”.

“F@#k anybody who don’t love Trump You’re dumb” he said in the post.

Trump vs Musk

The ongoing feud between the tech billionaire and the United States President erupted over the former's criticism of the latter's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Act.

The ‘Big Beautiful Bill' Act is currently at the top of Trump's legislative agenda, with the Republican leader lobbying with his party’s lawmakers in the Senate to pass the bill.

However, according to Elon Musk, the bill will increase the federal deficit.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk said about the bill in a post on X on Tuesday.

Doubling down on his criticism, Musk wrote on another post on X, "“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

The fued between Trump and Musk marks a huge change in the relationship they shared till recently. Musk has been a huge backed for Trump ever since the latter's Presidential campaign and even got to work in the White House during Trump's second term.

However, as the recent fallout between them turned ugly, Musk made a bombshell claim on Thursday Trump is on the Jeffrey Epstein files and that is why they have not been made public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk said on X.