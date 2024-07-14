Donald Trump's comments just after assassination attempt revealed: 'Let me get my...'

A recording tape of Donald Trump’s microphone has been obtained which revealed the conversation between the Secret Service Agents and Trump right after the shots were fired. The microphone recording revealed several short were fired during the rally Pennsylvania. Trump was few minutes into his rally speech in Butler when shots were fired at the former president and he dropped behind lectern. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Trump’s words right after the shooting

According to Mediaite, MSNBC aired a video of the rally where Trump was in a conversation with the Secret Agents who rushed to his side after he was shot. The tape communicated the panic of the situation through a set of rushed and confused exchanges between agents and the ex-president. The agents can be heard in a rushed tone “go, go, go”, they said as they jumped to Trump’s side and then, “What are we doing?” to communicate the next course of action. A few moments later one of the agents said, “When you’re ready,” followed by “On you.”

Immediately after another one shouted, “ Move! Shooter’s down. Move.” This was followed by the agents lifting Trump when the latter said, “Let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes!” One of the agents reassured the former president, “We’ve got you, sir,” he said while another one requested Trump, “Hold onto your head, it’s bloody.” However, the 76-year-old asked the agents, “Wait, wait” as he showed his raised fist to the crowd of supporters present at the rally.

The crowd cheered “USA, USA” as the agents moved Trump from the stage.

Trump repeatedly mouthed ‘Fight. Fight.’

As the agents helped the former President move off the stage, he appeared to repeatedly mouth the words “Fight. Fight.” along with raising his fist towards the roaring crowd. Streams of blood were visible flowing from Trump’s right ear and across his face as he was ushered towards the black SUV. the injured former president was tightly secured within the circle of agents all the way up to his car and right before getting in he raised his fist one last time for everyone to see, as reported by ABC News.