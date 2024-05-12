Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary weighs if he ‘could handle’ going to jail: 'He would love martyrdom, but...'

Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump is known for unleashing attacks on her uncle for various reasons, be it political or personal. After the second week of Trump's hush money trial, Mary on Saturday predicted how the former US president would handle going to jail if convicted in the case. "I think it's absurd for anybody to think he would willingly go into jail even for a night, even for an afternoon," Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump stated.(AP )

During an interview appearance with MSNBC Reports, Mary said she doesn't think that Trump "could handle" imprisonment .

"I think it's absurd for anybody to think he would willingly go into jail even for a night, even for an afternoon," Trump critic stated.

“Hopefully, if he ever is sent to jail for breaking the gag order...it's for real, it's not that he is going to some suite in some fancy hotel that's just guarded. He is there in a cell without his phone just like any other American would be. He would come out a changed man. I don't think he could handle it,” she added.

Claiming that Trump "would love martyrdom", she went on to say "I don't believe for a second that he is willing to go to jail for real. No way."

A look at criminal cases and gag order issued against Trump

In US history, Trump became the first former president to face trial in a criminal case. The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee was indicted last year in March on charges of fabricating business documents in connection with hiding hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. The money was paid through Trump's ex- attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump allegedly had an extra marital affair with Daniels in 2006, when his wife Melania was pregnant with their child Barron Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, claiming that all the cases against him are politically motivated. He is charged in four separate criminal instances.

In March, Judge Juan Merchan issued a gag order against Trump, preventing him from giving public statements on witnesses, Daniels and her attorneys and court staff. However, Trump didn't follow it and he was recently fined $9,000 and then $1,000 for violating the gag order. The judge even cautioned him that more violations of the gag order could land him in jail.

Later, Trump lamented on Truth Social, saying that "it is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech". He also blasted Merchan for issuing him a jail warning and called him “corrupt and highly conflicted judge."