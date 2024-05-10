Stormy Daniels claims the affair night with Donald Trump was ‘just like’ her porn videos

During her testimony against former US President Donald Trump, pornstar Stormy Daniels said the night with the former POTUS was “very much like” her adult films. A combination photo shows adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaking in New York City, and US President Donald Trump speaking in Washington,(REUTERS)

Under grilling questioning by Trump's attorney, Susan Necheles, Daniels made some uncomfortable remarks about Trump and her affair.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When Necheles pressed during cross-examination, Daniels insisted that the sex in her movies is “very much real,” comparing it to her experience with the former president.

Trump's lawyer, Necheles, challenged her, saying, “You have a lot of experience of making phoney stories about sex appear to be real.”

“Wow. That's not how I would put it. The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room,” Daniels retorted.

During her testimony in Manhattan court, the pornstar stated that “nobody would ever want to admit they slept with Trump.”

During the hush-money trial, Necheles claimed several times that Daniels went public with the made-up story to gain some attention.

ALSO READ| Trump hush money trial: Most heated moments from Stormy Daniels' bombshell testimony

Trump legal says the affair ‘never happened’

Despite previous claims of wanting to keep the affair private, by 2018, Daniels had decided to "publicly" acknowledge her tryst with Trump. The adult film star's remarks keep changing because the affair “never happened.”

“I’m denying this affair because it never happened,” Trump's legal statement stated.

Despite previous claims of wanting to keep the affair private and even signing an NDA form, by 2018, Daniels had decided to “publicly” acknowledge her affair with former POTUS.

Daniels returned to the stand on Thursday morning to continue her damning testimony against the former president, who faces 34 charges of falsifying business records to conceal an alleged affair during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Her blunt remarks followed a session where she recounted the 2006 affair with Trump to the jurors.

Trump's legal team challenged Daniels' credibility in their cross-examination, alleging that the adult film star was merely seeking financial gain with her “rehearsed” testimony.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump is more vocal on social media than court, here's proof

Daniels denied every bit of these allegations.

The defence unsuccessfully sought a mistrial, contending that Daniels' testimony was “irrelevant to this case and highly prejudicial.”

Prosecutors allege that Trump and his allies concealed his alleged affair with Daniels to safeguard his political image during his 2016 presidential campaign, fearing that the scandal would tarnish his candidacy.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, also served prison time for orchestrating the former president's hush-money payment of $130,000 (£104,000).