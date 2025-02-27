Donald Trump's guide to feds how to handle mass layoffs

The Trump administration has moved forward with plans to implement large-scale layoffs across federal agencies. A memo from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) provides guidance on conducting reductions in force (RIFs) as part of President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Implementing The President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’ Workforce Optimization Initiative.” The Trump administration is advancing layoffs in federal agencies as part of a workforce optimization initiative. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

DOGE announced on Tuesday that it had already saved approximately $65 billion.

ALSO READ| Ex-NFL star turned streamer shuts down Elon Musk haters: ‘This world is fried’

Here’s a breakdown of the Trump administration’s plan:

1. Agencies must identify and eliminate positions deemed non-essential.

Federal property holdings and budgets should be reduced.

The goal is to provide better service to Americans while increasing productivity.

2. Agencies must submit lists of divisions and employees whose functions are not mandated by law.

A separate list must be compiled for essential employees who continue working during government shutdowns.

Direct service providers to the public must be identified.

3. Agencies are required to suggest ways to collaborate with Congress for major restructuring efforts.

Proposals should include recommendations on fund reallocations between accounts.

Deadlines for plan submissions are set for March 13 for initial lists and April 14 for final strategies.

4. Agencies must outline a “positive vision for more productive, efficient agency operations.”

Plans should be fully implemented by September 30.

Organizations must review employee job descriptions, performance reports, service length, and veteran status.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk's DOGE to ‘No NATO’ for Ukraine: Key takeaways from Donald Trump's first cabinet meet

5. Agencies should explore relocating offices outside Washington, D.C.

Implementing technology-driven solutions is encouraged.

Plans must address renegotiating union collective bargaining agreements that may hinder cost-saving measures.

6. Hiring will be restricted to one new position for every four employees who leave.

7. Jobs in law enforcement, border security, national security, public safety, and immigration enforcement are exempt.

Military personnel, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Postal Service, and the executive office of the President will not be affected.