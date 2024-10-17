Dunkin' unveils Munchkins Bucket, Potion Macchiato as part of Halloween menu, here's what to know

With Halloween right around the corner, Dunkin' has launched a special menu for lovers of all things spooky. The company began offering its customers unique items like the Potion Macchiato and the trick-or-treat-inspired Munchkins Bucket on Wednesday. So, here's all you need to know: Dunkin' has launched its Halloween menu, featuring festive pail-inspired Munchkins Bucket and a unique purple concotion(Dunkin')

What's included in Dunkin's Halloween menu?

The festive menu, which will be available for a limited time while supplies last, includes a number of Halloween-themed delicacies. The company's brand-new lineup of “hauntingly delicious treats” is headlined by the Potion Macchiato, Dukin' said in a press release. Available hot or iced, this unique concoction features layers of espresso, milk, and a vibrant purple marshmallow ube flavour.

Honouring its purple theme for Halloween this year, Dunkin' has also revamped its beloved Spider Specialty Donut. “The formerly orange-frosted donut is adorned with purple frosting this year and, as always, topped with a Glazed Chocolate MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat, complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes,” the company added.

As for its Halloween menu's star item, Dunkin' is offering its customers Munchkins Bucket, a purple coloured pail fit for trick-or-treating, filled with a “50-count assortment of MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered MUNCHKINS added to the assortment.” The company teased its Halloween pail around the same time McDonald's announced the return of its Boo Buckets.

“At Dunkin’, we love keeping guests fueled through every season, and Halloween is no exception. With beloved treats like our Spider Donut and new menu items like the Potion Macchiato, we’re excited to give customers a delicious way to celebrate the spooky season,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “Whether it’s picking up a MUNCHKINS Bucket for trick-or-treating or sharing festive donuts with friends and family, we’ve got everything needed to make Halloween a little sweeter.”