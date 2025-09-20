‘Economic sabotage’: Democrat Rep Suhas Subramanyam slams Trump's $100k H-1B visa fee hike

Democratic Rep Suhas Subramanyam slammed US President Donald Trump's move to hike the H-1B visa fees to $100,000 and termed it as an "economic sabotage". Rep Suhas Subramanyam said that Trump's decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 is a "direct attack" on the US economy.(X/@RepSuhas)

On Friday, Trump signed a proclamation restricting the entry of H-1B visa holders and raising the application fee to a staggering $100,000. The Trump administration said that H-1B visas are meant to bring foreigners for high-skilled jobs that tech companies cannot fill with qualified Americans. Follow H-1B visa fees news live updates

Subramanyam took to X and said, "@POTUS latest move is a direct attack on our economy: an $100,000 fee on all H-1B visas, effective tomorrow. Companies are warning visa holders not leave the US. Those outside the country have 24 hours to return or risk being denied. This isn't immigration policy. This is economic sabotage."

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that all "big companies" are on board with the new plan. He said that the hiked fees is "not just economic".

"If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land, train Americans, stop bringing in people to take our jobs. That's the policy here. All of the big companies are on board," he added.

While the proclamation refers to non-immigrant workers as "aliens", a section of the document lists an exception to the new H-1B visa restrictions and the $100,000 fee requirement. It allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to exempt certain individuals, companies, or entire industries from the rule if it is determined to be in the national interest and does not pose a threat to US security or welfare.

Trump described the misuse of the H-1B system as a "national security threat", citing investigations by law enforcement authorities into outsourcing firms heavily reliant on the programme.

The President argued that imposing a steep fee on companies is important to curb systemic abuse, while still allowing access to highly skilled global talent.

Meanwhile, the visa fee hike is likely to have an impact on Indians. New Delhi on Saturday urged Washington to address the disruptive impact and humanitarian consequences of the Trump administration's decision on the H-1B visa fee hike.

In its first response to the move, the ministry of external affairs said the full implications of the measure are being studied by the government and other stakeholders, including Indian industry.