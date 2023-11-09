Eli Lilly's Zepbound: Here's what to know about new obesity drug approved by FDA

A new drug for obesity falling in the same medication class as Ozempic and Wegovy has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. On Wednesday, November 8, Eli Lilly's tirzepatide medication under the brand name Zepbound was allowed for market sales. The company has already been selling tirzepatide medication for diabetes branded as Mounjaro. Some patients have been using Mounjaro “off-label” for weight loss. However, this will soon no longer be the case as the new weekly injectable drug Zepbound will be available to patients in the US by the end of December. FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. stands outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. Zepbound, a new version of the company's popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(AP)

How does Zepbound work?

The active ingredient in Eli Lilly's new drug, which can be administered with an injection pen is the same as its diabetes drug Mounjaro, which is- tirzepatide. It mainly works by mimicking a hormone that helps reduce food cravings. Though Ozempic and Wegovy contain semaglutide, which works the same way in suppressing hunger, trizepatide has a greater advantage when it comes to weight loss. It imitates a second hormone known as GIP, which not only reduces hunger but may also improve the human body's ability to break down sugar and fat. This can substantially increase the chances of weight loss for those dealing with obesity.

Who can take Zepbound?

As per the FDA, adults with a body mass index of at least 30, or people with a BMI of 27, or more who suffer from other weight-related conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or obstructive sleep apnea, are eligible for the use of Zepbound. It is advised by FDA that the drug should only be taken in addition to other weight loss-inducing practices such as a reduced calorie diet and exercise, as per NBC News. Moreover, those using Wegovy and Ozempic, or similar GLP-1 agonists should not take Zepbound and vice-versa. The new Eli Lilly's drug is only approved for adults over 18 years whereas, Wegovy is approved for 12 years and over.

What are experts saying?

In a statement during the release, the CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition, Joe Nadglowski, said, “New treatment options bring hope to the many people with obesity who struggle with this disease and are seeking better options for weight management.” Meanwhile, FDA's Dr. John Sharretts, director of the agency's Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity, said, “In light of increasing rates of both obesity and overweight in the United States, today's approval addresses an unmet medical need,” as per CBS News.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!