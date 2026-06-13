Elon Musk inheritance plan: World’s richest man won’t leave fortune to his 14 children, says it would be a ‘mistake’

Despite becoming the world’s richest individual and recently being described as a trillionaire following a surge in valuation tied to SpaceX’s public market debut, Elon Musk has made it clear he does not intend to pass on his fortune directly to his children. Elon Musk's SpaceX began its first day as a public company on Wall Street on June 12, 2026, after the biggest initial public offering in history, (AFP)

According to a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council, Musk said he does not support the idea of children automatically inheriting control or shares in his companies. He stressed that wealth or leadership should not be transferred purely through family ties.

“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company,” Musk said. He added, “I think that’s a mistake.”

Merit over inheritance Musk has expressed in past interviews that leadership of his companies should go to individuals based on capability rather than lineage.

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As noted by The Mirror US, Musk believes handing over control without ensuring competence could be harmful to the companies he built. He has reportedly identified individuals he trusts to manage his business empire in the event of his absence, though specific names have not been publicly confirmed.

Family background Musk is reported to have 14 children with four different women, including six children with his first wife Justine Wilson, three with musician Grimes, four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and one with conservative influencer Ashley St Clair.

His most publicly known child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has been estranged from him since legally changing her name and gender in 2022, stating in court filings that she wished to sever ties with her biological father.

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Hypothetically, if divided equally among his 14 children, each could inherit tens of billions of dollars, though Musk has not indicated any such plan. It is unclear how much, if any, of his fortune will be placed in trusts, donated, or distributed to family members outside of company leadership structures.