Elon Musk slams Biden's immigration policy as mother recalls family's 12-yr US citizenship struggle

As Elon Musk has been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, the billionaire recently voiced his concerns over the economic impact of illegal immigration in a series of social media posts. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X,(REUTERS)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tesla CEO slammed the range of benefits and services available to undocumented immigrants in the United States, claiming that they play a significant factor in the housing affordability crisis.

"A few other things you probably don’t know: illegals in America can get bank loans, mortgages, insurance, driver’s licenses, free healthcare (California & New York) and in-state college tuition," Musk wrote. "What’s the point of being a citizen if an illegal gets all the benefits, but doesn’t pay taxes or do jury duty?"

"If you’re wondering why housing is so expensive, this is a major contributor," he added.

Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa, is a legal immigrant to the United States. Despite of his opposition to illegal immigration, he expressed his support for legitimate immigration methods.

“As a reminder, I am very much PRO increasing legal immigration significantly. I’m not anti-immigration, I’m just against a massive number of unvetted people flooding into America, which any rational person should be,” he said.

Earlier, Musk said President Biden and lawmakers in Congress who’ve advocated for a border security bill could move closer to finding a solution to the US-Mexico border crisis without passing new legislation, if the government simply puts forward an executive order changing asylum policies.

“No laws need to be passed. All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be,” he said in a tweet.

Musk reacts as mother recalls her family's struggle in obtaining US citizenship

Meanwhile, Musk's mother Maye recounted her 12 years of hardships in obtaining US citizenship.

She also brought attention to the difficulties her other children – Kimbal and Tosca -- experienced because of their Canadian citizenship, halting them from visiting Elon at college.

"I couldn't get US citizenship even though my father and grandmother were born in Minnesota, and my grandfather, John Elon Haldeman, was born in Illinois. I was born in Canada so it took me 12 years through visas, a green card, a lawyer, and numerous medical tests. That's how hard it is," her post read.

She was responding to a tweet that claimed that ruling Democrats are providing citizenship to illegal immigrants to stay in power.

Commenting on his mother's post, Musk wrote, "Yeah, it was extremely difficult and took over a decade for me to get US citizenship".

Maye and Elon have both been outspoken opponents of Biden's immigration policies. They contend that Biden is permitting illegal immigrants to enter the country in order to give the Democrats a "permanent majority".

Under the Biden administration, there has been a significant surge in the number of migrants entering the United States. The Washington Post reported that during Biden's administration, nearly 2.3 million immigrants entered the nation.

Moreover, the issue of US immigration reforms have taken the central stage in the 2024 presidential elections.