Elon Musk to get access of Pentagon’s 'top-secret plans' for potential war with China: Report

US President Donald Trump’s billionaire backer Elon Musk will reportedly get access to the Pentagon’s top-secret plans for a potential war with China. Elon Musk leaves following a luncheon with members of the Senate Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US.(REUTERS file)

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief will visit the Department of Defence offices on Friday, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

The NYT report further added that the ‘unusual access’ given to Musk ‘would be a dramatic expansion of his already extensive role as an adviser to President Trump and leader of his effort to slash spending and purge the government of people and policies they oppose’.

Musk to review 20 to 30 slides on China

The top-secret briefing on the China war plan has about 20 to 30 slides and details the United States’ plans to fight China if a war-like situation comes up, NYT reported. It includes ‘various options on what Chinese targets to hit, over what time period’. The plan will be presented to President Trump.

Neither the White House nor Elon Musk have confirmed the latter’s Pentagon visit yet. Sean Parnell, the chief Defence Department spokesman, told the Times: “The Defence Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary Hegseth and is just visiting.”

Musk is already facing scrutiny over his role within the Trump administration. The 53-year-old, who runs companies like Tesla and SpaceX, has spearheaded the government’s cost-slashing efforts since Trump took office in January.

‘They Want To Kill Me’: Elon Musk

The tech billionaire, in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, addressed the backlash and anti-Tesla attacks in the past weeks.

"It turns out when you take away people's, you know, the money that they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,” he told Hannity, further adding that ‘they basically want to kill me’.

“And they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they're bad people. Bad people do bad things,” Musk added.