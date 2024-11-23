Elon Musk's ex-flame claims the Tesla boss is barring her from seeing their children

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Clare ‘Grimes’ Boucher, has accused the billionaire of blocking her from meeting their three children amid a contentious legal battle following their breakup. Grimes alleges financial struggles and lack of visitation, while her mother urges Musk to allow the children to visit their ill great-grandmother.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The pair, who dated from 2018 to 2022, have faced ongoing disputes over custody arrangements for their children: X Æ A-Xii, Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Sideræl.

While the specific details of their legal dispute remain under wraps, Grimes —took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a glimpse into her ordeal, stating, “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/strategy experience).”

ALSO READ| US District judge rejects SEC's sanctions against Elon Musk for…

The 36-year-old musician revealed she went months without seeing one of her children: “All the while I didn’t see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Grimes reveals custody battle with Elon Musk left her financially devastated

Legal filings indicate Musk initially sued for custody in Texas, where many of his businesses are based. Grimes counter-sued in California, filing a petition to seek a parental relationship. She has accused Musk of withholding their children and even preventing them from visiting their terminally ill maternal grandmother. A clerk in Travis County, Texas, confirmed that their legal battle has been settled, but Grimes claimed the ordeal left her financially devastated, hindering her ability to produce music.

Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, also weighed in, alleging that Musk interfered with plans for the children to visit their 93-year-old great-grandmother in Canada. On X, Garossino pleaded with Musk to “honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes.” She added, “Time is of the essence now.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump believes he's truly ‘invincible’ now, ex-advisor claims

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role aimed at reducing government waste.