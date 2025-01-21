Menu Explore
Elon Musk's gesture at Trump inauguration sparks ‘Nazi salute’ debate. Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 21, 2025 02:59 AM IST

Elon Musk's controversial move at Capitol One Arena stirred the internet, with social media accusing him of doing the “Sieg Heil.”

Elon Musk has sparked a debate over his allegedly questionable move at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. On Monday, the world's richest man took to the stage at Capitol One Arena to thank Republican supporters. While on stage, he raised his arm to face level in a fashion which social media users claimed was shockingly similar to the “Nazi salute.”

Elon Musk's outstretched arm during post-inauguration rally sparks 'Nazi salute' debate(Reuters)
Elon Musk's ‘odd-looking’ gesture sparks ‘Nazi salute’ debate online

The Tesla CEO's controversial move stirred the internet, with social media accusing him of doing the “Sieg Heil.” During his address at the post-ceremony rally in Washington, DC, Musk said, “This is what victory feels like.” “This was no ordinary victory; this was a fork in the road of human civilization,” he added as he banged his chest and outstretched his arm.

“Elections come and go, some are important and some are not, but this one really mattered, and I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” Musk declared. CNN’s Erin Burnett was the first to call out Musk’s gesture as an “odd-looking salute.” Meanwhile, her on-screen companion added, “It’s not something you see at an American political rally.”

Musk's appearance at the Capitol One Arena came after Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States. During the ceremony, the SpaceX founder notably threw his hands up in the air when Trump spoke of the plan to “plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.” While the billionaire entrepreneur's enthusiasm captured the internet's attention, it was overshadowed by his controversial move at the rally.

The Republicans against Trump X page shared a clip of Musk's gesture, writing, “Wait, did Musk just do a Nazi salute?” Another user shared a photo of the controversial move with the tweet, “And the Trump presidency begins with the richest person in the world giving a Nazi salute.”

