Comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee have purchased the home of the haunted Annabelle doll. The building that houses the spooky doll is located in Monroe, Connecticut. Elton Castee net worth: What to know as YouTuber buys Annabelle doll's haunted home (mattrife/Instagram)

The price at which the property was sold has not been disclosed, but is expected to be expensive. Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home reportedly comes with four bedrooms and two baths.

What is Elton Castee’s net worth?

Castee had a net worth of approximately $1 million as of 2024, according to YouTube Wiki. Not many credible sources have listed the YouTuber's net worth.

Castee announced the news of his latest purchase in an Instagram post, writing, “@mattrife & I have officially bought the world’s most haunted location July 31 we announce the location, from the location. We’ve been working on this nearly all year & it is finally happening, I am making sure this will be the best paranormal investigation location on the planet”.

Castee also shared Rife’s post announcing the news, calling it an “insane announcement.” “I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted,” Rife wrote on Instagram.

“You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et…We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place,” Rife added.