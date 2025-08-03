Matt Rife buys Annabelle: How much did comedian pay for haunted doll?

Comedian Matt Rife, on Friday, announced that he along with YouTuber Elton Chase had purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum. The Annabelle doll is believed to be possessed by a demon( X@lambas70)

The duo were thrust back into the limelight with the popularity of the Conjuring series, which re-introduced audiences to a terrifying haunted artefact – the Annabelle doll.

With Rife purchasing the entire property, he's also acquired this doll, believed to be possessed by a demon. Even as he's expressed excitement with the new purchase, some fans have voiced concerns.

Nonetheless, when something of pop cultural and occult significance is sold, there is also curiosity about the price, and here's how much Matt Rife paid for the Annabelle doll.

How much Matt Rife paid to buy Annabelle

While details of Rife's purchase are not known yet, he would not have paid separately for the Annabelle doll. Rather, it would be part of the museum that he's acquired, along with the Warren's home.

Again, the price at which the property sold has not been disclosed yet either, but two realty sites place the price of the property at 30 Knollwood St, Monroe, Connecticut at around $627,600, and between $551,914 - $683,000.

The Warren's property is reportedly 2,544 Sq Ft, and comes with four bedrooms and two baths.

Notably, given that Rife would also be getting the artefacts in the museum, it is possible he could have paid more than the amounts listed for the property.

What Matt Rife said about purchasing Warren's property

Rife, sharing the news with his fans, said, “I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted.”

He added, “You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror.”

Then, Rife continued, “We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place.”