Annabelle doll goes missing, again: List of claimed victims tied to the haunted relic

Renewed speculation is swirling around the infamous Annabelle doll after the sudden death of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera in July 2025. Rivera, who had been leading a ghost tour featuring the allegedly haunted doll, was found dead in his Gettysburg hotel room. The coroner present at the scene shared that the doll was not in sight, as reported by The New York Post. Annabelle doll resurfaces in discussions, recalling its dark history of accidents and supernatural occurrences.(Photos: X)

Annabelle doll claimed victims

Famous paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, have linked the doll to near-fatal accidents and a series of demonic activities that have lasted almost 30 years. Here is a look at some of the chilling experiences involving the Annabelle doll from the past.

The two young nurses who brought the doll home

Annabelle's story dates back to the 1970s when a young nurse was gifted the doll. After she brought the relic back to her apartment, where she lived with another young nurse, the two experienced the doll moving around the house without any external help, finding notes with “Help me” written on parchment paper, which were not available in the home to begin with, as reported by All That's Interesting.

Priest's car accident

A priest who mocked the Annabelle doll ended up in a fatal car accident after allegedly seeing a reflection of the doll in his rear-view mirror.

Ed and Lorraine's car brakes failed

After removing the doll from the nurses' apartment, the Warrens decided to keep her locked in their museum. To do so, they placed the doll in their car's backseat, and even after going through the back roads to avoid any accident on the highway, Annabelle supposedly messed with the brakes of the car.

Lorraine claimed that their car brakes either stalled or failed several times until Ed pulled out the Holy Water and poured it over the demonic relic.

Museum visitor faces motorcycle crash

It is also claimed that a museum visitor rapped on the glass of the box in which Annabelle is caged and laughed at the doll. On his way home, he crashed into a tree along with his girlfriend. While the guy died at the scene, his girlfriend managed to survive. She revealed that they were talking about the doll right before the accident, according to All That's Interesting.