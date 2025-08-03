‘This is bad news’: Netizens raise grave concerns after Matt Rife buys Annabelle doll's haunted home

Netizens have raised grave concerns after comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee purchased the home of the haunted Annabelle doll. The building that houses the Raggedy Ann doll is located in Monroe, Connecticut. Netizens raise grave concerns after Matt Rife buys Annabelle doll's haunted home (mattrife/Instagram)

Rife shared the news on Instagram, calling it an “insane announcement.” “I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted,” Rife wrote on Instagram.

Read More | Did Annabelle doll just get a legal guardian? All about comedian Matt Rife's most controversial purchase

“You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et…We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place,” he added.

Read More | Is 'Annabelle' behind Dan Rivera's death? Shocking details emerge as netizens say ‘the curse is real’

In the comment section of the post, netizens raised concerns about Rife’s decisions. One user wrote, “Oh boyyyy. didnt someone just die for taking that Annabelle doll on tour or something???” “RIP buddy. It’s been nice knowing ya,” one user joked, while another wrote, “Be careful please!!”

“DONT TOUCH ANYTHING!! PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DONT TOUCH ANYTHING!!” one user warned, while another said, “Welppp it was fun while it lasted. I’ll say a prayer for you lol”. One wrote, “this is bad news”.

The death of Dan Rivera

Concerns are being raised over Rife and Castee purchasing the property after Dan Rivera, a 45-year-old man, died on July 13, while on tour with the doll. According to a social media post from the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), which is hosting Annabelle’s tour, Rivera died suddenly during an event with the infamous doll. Rivera was the lead investigator for NESPR.

Pennsylvania State Police shared a report on social media about Rivera’s death saying, “Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man]. The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers. Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene. His cause of death is pending.”