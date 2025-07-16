Dan Rivera dies at 54: All on ‘Annabelle’ doll tour handler's wife and children

Paranormal investigator and Annabelle doll tour handler, Dan Rivera, passed away in Gettysburg on June 13. The Connecticut native was 54. Dan served as the senior lead investigator with NESPR, founded by Ed and Lorraine Warren.(Facebook)

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time,” stated the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR). Dan served as the senior lead investigator with the body founded by Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators who returned to the spotlight with the ‘Conjuring’ films.

Dan Rivera wife and family

Rivera is survived by his wife, Sarah, and son, David. Sarah Bond Rivera has been an accountant at Kent C Wahlberg, CPA LLC, in Stratford, Connecticut, since June 1, 2002. She studied accounting and English at Eastern Connecticut State University and attended Fairfield High School.

She and Dan were married on September 19, 2016. Dan declared his relationship on Facebook back in 2014, and the couple got engaged on January 9, 2015.

“I’ve loved you from the moment we met. Your eyes, that smile….. it was all so written in the stars. You are the love of my life and will be forever. Until we meet again my love; may you be surrounded by God’s eternal love and gilded light,” she posted in a teary farewell.

Their son, David, describes himself as an entrepreneur, works at Aloha Kia Leeward – a car dealership, and lives in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. David's profile states he's from Seymour in Connecticut, and he's in a relationship.

David also says he's a ‘follower of God and giver of love and light’.

Dan was one of the best-known faces on the ‘Devils on the Run Tour’. NESPR says he was “involved in paranormal research and investigations for over a decade. Born and raised in Bridgeport, CT, at an early age he was introduced to haunting phenomena, having witnessed paranormal events occurring in his home. Dan is a U.S. Army veteran and is an expert in the rites and rituals of Santeria.”