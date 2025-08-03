Matt Rife buys Annabelle doll: What is comedian's net worth?

Comedian Matt Rife has got himself a handful of the occult. He announced on Friday that along with YouTuber Elton Castee, Rife had purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum. Matt Rife began in stand-up comedy before bagging the Anger Management role(X/@mattrife)

The Warrens were paranormal investigators and came into the public eye again with the popularity of the Conjuring movies. Their house in Connecticut has also served as a museum for various occult artefacts, including Annabelle.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rife said “I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted.”

While it is estimated he paid north of half a million for the entire thing, Rife's enthusiasm has not been quite matched by his fans, many of whom voiced worries. However, a purchase like this also raises questions about an individual's net worth, so here is a look at how much Matt Rife is worth.

Matt Rife net worth and how he made his money

Matt Rife's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $50 million, as per Forbes. The 29-year-old began with stand-up comedy before bagging the ‘Anger Management’ role.

He has made some smart investments in real estate, The Richest reported. Rife also makes money through comedy tours, film roles, and social media sponsorship deals.

Apart from Anger Management, Rife has appeared in movies like 22 Jump Street and Brotherly Love. He's also part of shows like K.C. Undercover and Wild' n Out.

Rife, who's honed his craft for a long time, in stand up comedy, now mostly sees sold out shows. His real estate investments include a house in Los Angeles, which costs over $5 million, and an apartment in Miami that comes at a cool $3 million.

Given that he enjoys millions of followers across his social media handles, the revenue Rife makes from livestreaming content is also considerably large.

Expressing excitement about his recent purchase, Matt also said “I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror.”