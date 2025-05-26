Emmanuel Macron breaks silence over bizarre clip of wife Brigitte slapping him; ‘The videos are all real…’

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected a widely shared video that purports to show his wife Brigitte pulling his face away as they stepped off an aircraft in Vietnam for the opening leg of a Southeast Asia tour. Macron dismissed the rumors that the viral video caused.(X)

Speaking to media in Hanoi on Monday, Macron dismissed the rumors that the video caused. Reacting to the viral video, one person wrote: “@grok is Bridgette Macron a man.”

“May be because Arsenal didn't win premier league,” another quipped.

“Groomed him......now abusing him,” a third user claimed.

“Okay, but did you guys SEE @EmmanuelMacron's wife literally push his face like she was swatting a fly? Like she thought she was invisible or something 😂 nd Macron just laughed it off, shaking hands like, ‘No big deal, just got publicly slapped by my wife, move along. 😂😂” a fourth person chimed in.

Macron immediately surrenders as wife Brigitte pushes him away

Addressing the viral clip, the French President stated, “There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it.”

Macron condemned how the video had been used as a weapon, but he agreed that it was authentic. “The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them.”

Macron office denies video, calls it ‘moment of togetherness’

In the brief video, Macron can be seen standing at the doorway as the aircraft door opens. A few seconds later, Brigitte Macron's two hands extend out from the side and press against her husband's face in what appears to be a quick shove.

Macron appears to slightly taken aback, but he soon gathers himself and waves to the reporters outside.

Macron extends his arm to Brigitte as they descend the stairs, but she declines, choosing to grasp the handrail.

The Élysée Palace first denied the plane incident before attempting to minimize the magnitude of it.

A source close to Macron told CNN affiliate BFM TV that the pair was just arguing. One Élysée insider described it as a “moment of togetherness.”

The insider went on to explain that pro-Russian trolls were quick to turn the incident into a controversy, adding, “no more was needed to feed the mills of the conspiracy theorists.”

Following the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Macron has been leading efforts to reach a consensus on a concerted European response to protecting Ukraine.