Macron 'interrupts' Trump and 'fact-checks' him on Ukraine funding at White House briefing | Watch

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting at the White House on Monday. Trump and Macron shared lengthy handshake outside the Oval Office before the meeting, which many social media users termed as “awkward.” President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of France's President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP)

POTUS and his French counterpart then held a join press briefing during which Macron “interrupted” Trump while the latter was answering a question on Ukraine funding. Trump claimed Europe “is loaning the money to Ukraine and is getting their money back.” Macron then stopped Trump by grabbing his hand before saying, “No, in fact. To be frank we paid. We paid 60% of the total effort.”

Reactions -

The video of the exchange quickly went viral on social media. While some praised Emmanuel Macron for "fact-checking" Trump, others criticized him for being "impolite" to the host.

“Embarrassing picture for the US; Macron is fact checking Trump. Can't Trump get his info straight? Weren't Presidents of the US once supposed to receive accurate information?” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “In an incredible moment in front of the world, President Macron brutally interrupted a Trump lie, fearlessly fact checking him in real time. Watch Trump's embarrassed expression. This is how it's done.”

A third person wrote, “Love the interaction. At least Trump allowed this to be done to himself, a good sign. Not sure the old admin Trump would have responded so well.”

“No need to sweat about this stuff , we have witnessed worst when Biden giving speech so this one is nothing . carry on go about your business people," another user wrote on X.

One more person commented, “Wow watch Macron interrupt Trump on the matter of Europe funding Ukraine. It’s clear the Deep State Owned Political Leaders across Europe desire war whereas Trump simply wants to end it.”

Monday’s meeting at the White House marked Trump’s first in-person appearance with Macron since their December 2024 meeting in Paris, where they were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.