No threat found after Emporia State University active shooter alert, say cops

An active shooter situation was reported at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, on Thursday. “An active shooter has been reported near Cora Miller Hall and Newman Regional Health,” the university said in an emergency notification. The Emporia State University issued an emergency notification.(Emporia State University)

It also issued guidelines for safety. “If you are near the area: Run. Hide. Fight. If you are off campus, remain away,” the university added in a post on X.

Emporia police have now said that they investigated the matter and it ‘appears to be an alarm only’. They stated that no active threat has been found. “Please continue to use caution in the area while we remain on scene,” the Emporia Police Department added.

Emporia University's guidelines to members

The university issued some advisories under the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ guidelines. It said if one could get out, they should. Other pointers include “Quickly and cautiously evacuate in a direction away from the shooter. Leave your belongings. Help other escape, if possible. Don’t stop until you’ve reached a safe location.” It also urges people to dial 911 once they are safe.

In case someone can't get out safely and has to hide, Emporia suggests “Hide in area out of the shooter’s view. Choose a place with thicker walls. Lock and barricade the door. Silence your cell phone and remain quiet. Prepare a defense plan. Await law enforcement.”

If the above two options are not viable, and someone has to fight the shooter, the university notes that one must “Fight as a last resort and only when your life is in danger. Use available objects as improvised weapons. Use teamwork and surprise. A coordinated ambush can incapacitate an attacker. Commit to your actions, your life depends on it.”

The university said that once law enforcement arrived, people should follow instructions from cops. Hands should be empty and raised, so they are clearly visible, the university added. “Try to remain calm. Avoid pointing or yelling. Check ESU website and RAVE for updates. DO NOT approach the area. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity,” they further said.

Spate of shooter alerts

The situation at Emporia comes amid a spate of shooter alerts at educational spaces which have turned out to be nothing. At University of South Carolina, an umbrella triggered panic. Meanwhile, University of Colorado Boulder, Kansas State, and University of Arkansas all had such situations.

At the same time, today's shooter alert comes on the heels of the tragedy in Minneapolis, where a gunman opened fire during mass at a Catholic school there, killing two, before dying by suicide.