Eric Adams reveals who he is voting for as he heads into polls, mayor backing candidate he was once critical of

Mayor Eric Adams has revealed that he voted for Kamala Harris. Hizzoner headed into the polls on Tuesday, October 5.

As he walked into Public School 81 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, reporters asked Adams who he was backing. “The same person I endorsed,” Adams replied. “VP Kamala Harris.”

Adams refused to answer any more questions, claiming that voicing his opinion was “electioneering.” Adams endorsed Harris after she replaced Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race. However, he has remained rather quiet about her candidacy for the rest of her campaign.

‘I think that she is the voice that the party needs right now’

Adams is backing Harris despite his criticism of the migrant crisis. Earlier this year, he slammed the federal government and called for more help in dealing with New York’s migrant crisis.

“I’ve been frustrated with the national leadership. Dealing with immigration reform is something that we have failed at for years, even prior to this administration. That was very clear. We needed one person, a czar, to deal with the influx of migrants that were coming to our country who were paroled in,” Adams previously said in an interview with CNN.

Adams once even took direct aim at Harris over immigration at the US-Mexico border. “It is often stated that it’s the role of the VP. That’s too much in her portfolio to be focused on just doing that decompression strategy. If not, the decompression strategy can’t be New York City. That’s what we have basically, a witness,” Adams said in March 2023.

However, despite his criticism, it is the VP he endorsed after Biden dropped out. “I think that she is the voice that the party needs right now,” Adams said in an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe at the time.