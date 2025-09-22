Erika Kirk makes hand gesture at Charlie Kirk's photo after hugging Trump: What does it mean?

Erika Kirk went on the stage after President Donald Trump's speech at Charlie Kirk's funeral service, only to be comforted by the 79-year-old, who consoled her. He then pointed up towards a large photo of her husband and Turning Point USA founder. It was then that Erika made a hand gesture, extending her index, thumb, and pinky fingers while folding the middle and ring fingers down, leaving social media users confused. President Donald Trump, left, stands with Erika Kurk at the conclusion of a memorial for her husband(AP)

One person asked Elon Musk-led xAI's bot Grok to explain the gesture. "This image shows President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk at Charlie Kirk's memorial service. She's making a hand gesture with index and pinky extended, which some interpret as "47" in support of Trump's presidency (as the 47th). Others see it as the "rock on" or "horns" sign, sometimes linked to various cultural meanings," it responded.

“Sorry but why did Erika make the devil horn hand gesture at the end with Trump? I watched the entire memorial and thought it was very heartfelt and speeches were moving but why that from her? It wasn’t a rock concert. I’m truly perplexed,” another person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What does the gesture mean?

While we do not have anything concrete behind the meaning of the gesture, generally the ‘rock on’ hand sign is made by holding your thumb in, while the ‘Love You’ (or ILY), is the same hand shape with the thumb extended.

Meanwhile, President Trump proclaimed Charlie Kirk a 'martyr for American freedom'.

“On that day, this evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He’s a martyr now for American freedom.”

Trump described how Kirk would ask him to fly across the country to appear at his events with little notice.

“You never wanted to let Charlie down,” Trump said. “He worked so hard you just didn’t want to let him down.”

But Trump also angrily attacked liberals and pledged to continue investigations of groups he accused of fostering violence.

“He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them,” he said. “That’s where I disagree with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them.”

Moments earlier, Erika Kirk, vowed to continue her husband’s legacy, enrolling more campuses and students in the conservative movement he founded.

Kirk eulogized her husband in a tearful speech near the end of an hours-long memorial service for the conservative activist who was killed on Sept. 10. The service was heavily focused on Kirk’s Christian faith.

One of the most powerful moments came in Erika Kirk’s remarks, when she offered not a political message, but one of faith and forgiveness.

“I forgive him,” she said of the man who killed her husband. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did and it’s what Charlie would do.”

(With Bloomberg inputs)