Even small amounts of alcohol can cause cancer, bottles should have warning: US Surgeon General

US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy, has issued an advisory recommending that alcoholic beverages like beer and wine carry warning labels about their links to cancer. The move comes as evidence mounts that even moderate drinking can increase the risk of developing certain types of cancer. Vivek Murthy said that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the US.(Reuters File)

In his advisory, Murthy stated that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the US, accounting for approximately 20,000 cancer-related deaths annually. 17 per cent of these deaths occur in people who consume alcohol in accordance with the U.S. Dietary Guidelines - one drink per day for women and two for men. Despite this, fewer than half of Americans are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer.

"What we know with a high degree of confidence is that there is a causal link between alcohol and cancer risk. The data has been building for some time and getting stronger and stronger," Vivek Murthy said.

The advisory cites evidence that alcohol consumption can increase the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, throat, mouth, esophagus, voice box, colon, and liver cancer.

Adding a cancer warning would highlight severe health concerns for products that more than 70% of US adults consume at least once a week, with some $260 billion in 2022 nationwide sales.

The call for warning labels has been met with support from some health organizations, including the American Medical Association. However, others have expressed skepticism about the need for labels, citing the complexity of the relationship between alcohol and health.

Debate over warning on alcohol bottles

The debate over alcohol warning labels is not new. In 2020, consumer advocacy and medical groups petitioned the US Treasury Department's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to update the warning label on alcohol. Currently, labels state that alcohol "may cause health problems" and warn against consumption by pregnant women.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and the Beer Institute have responded to the Surgeon General's advisory by emphasizing the importance of moderation and responsible drinking.

Studies have linked cancer to alcohol since the 1980s, and it ranks behind only tobacco and obesity among preventable causes of the disease. Globally, alcohol is responsible for around 741,300 cancer cases annually. Yet, in most countries, including the US, the regulatory focus on alcohol-related health risks remains limited.

The World Health Organization has classified alcoholic beverages as human carcinogens. Of the 47 World Health Organization member countries with warning labels on alcohol, only South Korea’s cites cancer. Ireland will require a cancer caution starting in 2026.