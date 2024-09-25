Menu Explore
Explosion at California courthouse leaves two people injured; One detained

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Sep 25, 2024 11:26 PM IST

Explosion at a California courthouse left 2 people with non-life-threatening injuries and 1 person detained.

Two people were hurt in an explosion Wednesday morning at a courthouse in Southern California, authorities said.

Explosion at a California courthouse
Explosion at a California courthouse

One person was detained following the blast reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. at the Santa Maria Courthouse in northern Santa Barbara County, sheriff’s officials said.

“We have two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said on the social platform X.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department declined to immediately provide additional information.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was “actively monitoring” the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.

 

Follow Us On