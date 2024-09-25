Explosion at California courthouse leaves two people injured; One detained

Two people were hurt in an explosion Wednesday morning at a courthouse in Southern California, authorities said. Explosion at a California courthouse

One person was detained following the blast reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. at the Santa Maria Courthouse in northern Santa Barbara County, sheriff’s officials said.

“We have two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said on the social platform X.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department declined to immediately provide additional information.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was “actively monitoring” the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.