Famed whistleblower Chelsea Manning turns up to support Luigi Mangione in court, ‘Exercising my Sixth Amendment right’

Renowned whistleblower Chelsea Manning was reportedly present at a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, February 21, to support UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione, who is facing murder and terror charges in his New York state case. Manning was one of over 100 people who filled the courtroom, including several female admirers. Famed whistleblower Chelsea Manning turns up to support Luigi Mangione in court (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, photo by Steven HIRSCH / POOL / AFP)

‘I am here exercising my Sixth Amendment right’

Manning served jail time for leaking military cables to WikiLeaks, but her sentence was eventually commuted. She told People that she arrived at the courthouse at about 8:15 am, before Mangione's scheduled 2:15 pm appearance.

“I am here exercising my Sixth Amendment right," Manning said. "I am a member of the N.Y.C. public here to witness our court proceedings.” The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution guarantees a speedy and public trial, besides other things.

Supporters of Mangione have raised over half a million dollars for his legal defence. They have also set up a large billboard in lower Manhattan, depicting the CEO killer as a saint.

Mangione’s attempt to delay his murder case was denied by a judge on Friday, February 21. The 26-year-old bulletproof vest over a green cable knit sweater, and his arms and legs were shackled together. His lawyer attempted to delay the filing of “motions,” but in vain.

“They’re still deciding whether to seek the death penalty of Mr. Mangione,” attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said, according to New York Post. “That’s where our focus is.”

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges. However, he still has to enter a plea on federal murder charges. He has been charged with an 11-count indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, which included first-degree and second-degree murder counts specifically referring to a New York law that addresses terrorism. Besides these charges, Mangione is also facing other weapon and forgery charges.