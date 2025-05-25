Famous Memorial Day events in Chicago, New York, Houston, LA and Philadelphia

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, with cities throughout the United States preparing for a tribute to fallen veterans and their courage and sacrifice for this country. It is also a time to be with family, to unofficially welcome the summer season, and for communities to come together. Traffic congestion is experienced ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend on the U.S. Highway 101 in Los Angeles on Friday, May 23, 2025.(AP)

If you live in Chicago, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, or Philadelphia, here are some of the major happenings near where you live.

Chicago

Chicago has one of the largest Memorial Day Parades in the country, and it begins right after a wreath-laying ceremony downtown. Veterans, and city officials along with marching bands will participate. Later that night, Navy Pier will host a fireworks spectacle over Lake Michigan, which attracts a large local and tourist crowd.

There will also be smaller events and live music throughout the holiday weekend.

New York City

In New York, the big event is Jones Beach Air Show just outside the city. It is a crowd favorite with thrilling aerial performances from military and civilian pilots. It is free to attend (only $10 for parking) with hundreds of thousands of spectators every year, as reported by CBS news report.

Local neighborhoods throughout NYC will have individual Memorial Day parades, so keep an eye out for concerts and performances throughout the boroughs.

Houston

Houston is combining new tradition and community spirit. Local businessman "Mattress Mack" is once again giving away mattresses to veterans which has become a type of semi-local tradition, as cited by Click2houston report.

Also Read: Memorial Day weekend weather: Complete forecast of storms, tornadoes and showers

On Monday the city will host a Memorial Day 5K and 10K race. The proceeds typically go towards veterans’ organizations. You will also find events such as patriotic concerts and fireworks in The Woodlands and other nearby neighborhoods.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is all about culture and remembrance. The JazzReggae Festival at UCLA brings music lovers together for two days of amazing live music performances, and the Valley Greek Festival is another culture-food-based event with traditional food, tune, and dancing.

Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, Memorial Day is remembering the past and reflection. Many people will attend a Memorial Day parade, and some will stop to visit Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. [It is, after all], a meaningful way to commemorate the sacrifices of today’s service members to this country.

Also throughout the city, there will be neighborhood festivals with food, music, and family fun, as reported by Visitphilly.

Expect crowds this weekend, especially around parade routes and event locations. If you venture out this weekend, leave early, check transit schedules, and take water since it will be busy the next few days.

Whether you find yourself at a parade, watching fireworks, or simply having a good holiday weekend with family; Memorial Day is a time to remember what matters and the people who sacrificed everything for it.