Fans theorize new GTA 6 trailer announcement date

With every fan patiently waiting for the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI/GTA 6) game, some fans have turned to find their answers in the moon phases. The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

This speculation has arisen due to a recent promotional image for the next Grand Theft Auto Online update that has a waning gibbous moon as its background – something that for some may indicate there are signs GTA 6 is imminent.

Posted in Grand Theft Auto Online, the additional mode that Rockstar Games released in partnership with the main game of GTA V in 2013 has been bringing many profits and is still actively updated after ten years. Another large expansion to the game is planned for December.

Interestingly, back in the days of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, players spent years searching for Sasquatch, aka Bigfoot, in the game’s expansive wilderness, a myth Rockstar eventually acknowledged by including the legendary creature in GTA 5.

However, those who are more active on social networks or dedicated to forums appear to be far more interested in interpreting an image that was used to advertise this update, thinking it might contain clues about the long-awaited GTA 6.

GTA 6 fans are betting on the moon theory

In a Reddit post on the r/GTA6 subreddit, Redditor tnasstyy speculated, “A waning gibbous moon in the most recent Rockstar post… This moon phase next will occur on Nov. 17. Who let me out of my straitjacket?”

Other Redditors joined the discussion, pointing out that the next waning gibbous moon is actually expected around November 22. “I guess we're getting something before November 10th I presume. The moon phase is just a tease for sure,” one user commented. While another posted, “still can’t believe the first moon speculation was actually legit😂😂 this one’s money boys.”

Another user pointed out, “Before yall say Im loosing it, last year there was a moon phase theory and it ended up being correct.”

This resonates with last year's developer's announcement of the December 5 release date for the first GTA 6 trailer. It shared an image from GTA Online’s Moon Festival celebration that also featured a waning gibbous moon aligned with December 1,the day Rockstar later used to reveal the GTA 6 trailer release date.