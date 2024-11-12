NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 12, 2024

Looking for a mental workout? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a compelling word game designed to stretch your problem-solving skills and spark creativity. Each round presents a set of seemingly unrelated words, challenging you to uncover the hidden links between them. Ideal for puzzle lovers or anyone wanting to keep their mind sharp, Connections provides an engaging and fun way to exercise your brain. Dive in and see how many connections you can find! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 10, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Designed by the creative Wyna Liu, Connections is an exciting daily word puzzle that combines fun with mental stimulation. Each game prompts you to discover hidden links among a set of unrelated words, pushing your creativity and logic to the next level. It’s a fantastic way to expand your vocabulary and hone problem-solving skills, all while enjoying a playful challenge.

Accessible on any device, Connections is perfect for a quick mental boost or a more in-depth puzzle session. With its intuitive design, it caters to all skill levels and delivers a satisfying brain workout every time.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, your goal is to categorize 16 words into four unique groups, each connected by a specific theme. The puzzles span a variety of topics, from history and science to pop culture, offering endless opportunities to test your knowledge and mental agility.

Be prepared for some tricky connections—what seems like an easy match may not always be the right one! With only one correct solution for each set, solving the puzzle requires a mix of logical reasoning and creative thinking. Ready to dive in? Start connecting and uncover the hidden patterns!

NYT Connections Hints for November 12

Yellow group — gripe, whine

Green group — "fruit" and "grain" would fit in here

Blue group — essential features of the current topic

Purple group — court symbols, perhaps

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 9, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — complain

Green group — vegetable units

Blue group — laptop specs

Purple group — features of justice personified

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 12

Yellow group — complain (BELLYACHE, CARP, CRAB, GRUMBLE)

Green group — vegetable units (CLOVE, FLORET, SPEAR, STALK)

Blue group — laptop specs (RAM, RESOLUTION, SPEED, STORAGE)

Purple group — features of justice personified (BLINDFOLD, ROBE, SCALES, SWORD)