US man’s spontaneous dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding, video surfaces

A woman's dad stole the show during her first dance at her wedding, with a video of the sweet moment going viral on social media. The father's spontaneous dance moves have racked up millions of views on TikTok. US man’s spontaneous dance moves steal spotlight at daughter’s wedding (Unsplash - representational image)

At most weddings, the spotlight during the first dance is always on the newlyweds. But at the reception of a woman named Bianca Wyler, it was her 66-year-old dad, Miguel Angel Michel, who unexpectedly became the star of the night, and the internet.

According to Newsweek, what started as a sweet attempt to film his daughter’s big moment quickly turned into something much more joyful. As Wyler and her new husband, Patrick, swayed to Better Half of Me by Tom Walker, Michel stood nearby, phone in hand. But the moment the music changed to “Cómo” by Valentín Elizalde, a lively Mexican track loved by their family, Michel couldn’t resist. The phone went down. The dancing began.

TikTok fame in a matter of hours

The TikTok video, shared by the bride's sister Jessica (@jess.herrera.ca), was widely shared. In less than a day, it racked up nearly a million likes, and has been viewed over 4.2 million times by now. Speaking to Newsweek, Wyler, 33, from San Diego, said, “It was such a pure, happy dad moment.”

Wyler explained that the second song choice was deliberate. It’s something she grew up dancing to with her siblings and her dad. The second it played, she knew it would liven up the dance floor, and she wasn’t wrong.

In the video, Michel let loose without hesitation. He danced like no one was watching, even though dozens of wedding guests had their phones out, capturing every move.

“I couldn’t stop laughing. Our wedding was already so emotional and special, but watching him go from filming to just giving in to the music was hilarious and heartwarming. I would’ve been more shocked if he didn’t dance," Wyler said.

Guests at nearby tables started filming him, too. In that moment, it was clear: this was his song. And judging by the 1,300+ comments on TikTok, viewers couldn’t get enough of the energy he brought.

A viral moment of pure happiness

The clip, which Jessica captioned “My dad is a whole vibe,” has resonated with thousands. Many saw it as a perfect example of unfiltered joy - a father simply enjoying the moment, and showing just how much happiness a wedding can hold beyond tradition.

ALSO READ: What is TikTok’s M2 app? All we know about new version launching by September

FAQs:

Who is Miguel Angel Michel?

He’s the father of Bianca Wyler, whose dance at her wedding went viral on TikTok.

What song made him start dancing?

It was “Cómo” by Valentín Elizalde, a favorite in their family.

How popular is the video now?

It has over 4.2 million views and nearly a million likes on TikTok.