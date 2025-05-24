FDA recalls oysters from multiple states over norovirus risk: California, Washington, Texas and more

On May 22, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health alert regarding certain frozen, raw, and half-shell oysters imported from South Korea, warning that they may be contaminated with norovirus. The virus in question a a highly contagious virus, can cause severe gastrointestinal illness and poses a particular risk to vulnerable populations. Frozen, half-shell oysters from South Korea have been recalled due to potential norovirus contamination.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Big, Beautiful rollback: US lowers remittance tax to 3.5%, easing NRIs and H-1B workers burden, how it will impact India

Which oysters are to be avoided amid the recall?

According to a news release from the FDA, Khee Trading, Inc., based in Compton, California, has issued a recall of frozen half-shell oysters sourced from South Korea. The recall follows concerns that the oysters may be contaminated with norovirus. The food health officials are advising consumers, restaurants, and food retailers to avoid eating or selling frozen, half-shell shell and raw oysters with the code: B250130.

According to FDA, states whose retailers and restaurants purchased the contaminated and now recalled shellfish include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington purchased the recalled shellfish. No illness related to the recall has been reported so far.

The federal agency said, “The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the frozen, raw, half-shell oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed,” as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Should flags be at half-staff on Memorial day? Here's the answer

What is norovirus and its symptoms?

Norovirus, commonly known as the "stomach flu," is the most frequent cause of food-related illness and symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea in the United States, according to the CDC. The virus accounts for an estimated 58% of foodborne illness cases nationwide.

The food contaminated with the norovirus, according to the FDA, smells and tastes normal. However, the consumption of the virus-infected oysters can be identified through symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever, says the administration. The FDA said, “A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.”

While the FDA strongly recommends avoiding the consumption of contaminated shellfish, if any consumer has eaten the infected oysters, they are advised to check for the symptoms, report them to their health care provider, and receive immediate care.