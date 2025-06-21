Federal Judge James Boasberg orders Marc Rubio to hand over Trump officials' Signal scandal messages to DOJ; Here's why

Federal Judge James Boasberg has ordered US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also serving as acting archivist, to collect infamous Signal group chat scandal messages and transfer them to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for review. The data includes messages belonging to the top officials in the Donald Trump administration that might be at risk of deletion, Fox News reported. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)

James Boasberg vs Donald Trump lawsuit: What to know

The court was hearing the lawsuit brought by nonprofit government watchdog American Oversight. This came after journalist Jeffrey Goldberg claimed he was inadvertently added to a messaging chain, which included top national security officials in the Trump administration. They are allegedly planning a strike against the Yemen-based Houthis, according to Law & Crime.

Earlier, the Atlantic also published a story detailing the Signal chat, in which discussion took place regarding imminent plans to conduct airstrikes against the Houthis, Fox News reported.

Judge Boasberg's statement

The federal judge stated that the court records highlight that five officials from the Trump administration “have thus far neglected to fulfill their duties” under the Federal Records Act. Notably, Boasberg is considered among Trump's judicial nemeses post his verdicts in the immigration matter.

Judge Boasberg said American Oversight had a strong case against the officials, who used the encrypted messaging app to communicate for work purposes. He added that they even allowed the messages to auto-delete.

The lawsuit asked for a preliminary injunction to force the Trump administration to update the record-keeping policies. It sought to preserve all messages while the matter was being heard, besides ordering Rubio to request Attorney General Pam Bondi to get the deleted messages.

