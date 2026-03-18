‘Fire Hegseth’ petition gains steam as Defense Secretary slammed amid Iran war; ‘more deranged than SNL skits’

A petition to fire Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary has started to gain traction online. The petition reads “Pete Hegseth has put our troops in harm's way and failed the American people. He needs to go and we need your help.” US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under fire amid the Iran war. (AFP) It lists out a detailed case against Hegseth, who served as infantry officer in the Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Major. Before being appointed by President Donald Trump, Hegseth was a Fox News personality, co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend. The petition claims there has been ‘politicization of Pentagon’ under Hegseth and adds that he's had other errors like the Signalgate row, the domestic deployment of troops and the military action in Venezuela that saw troops fly back President Nicolas Maduro and his wife to face indictment. Also Read | Strait of Hormuz: US makes big move against Iran's anti-ship cruise missiles; what are deep penetrator munitions? It also has a timeline purportedly showing when Hegseth put American troops' lives on the line and finishes with a list of sources to back up the claims made against the Defense Secretary.

People can enter their first name, email id, phone number and zip code to become one of the signatories who want Hegseth fired. The petition began to gain traction online amid the Iran war. “Signed the petition to Fire Hegseth!,” one person commented on X. Another added “Sign the Petition to Fire Hegseth!”. Yet another said "the website he started: Sign the Petition to Fire Hegseth!," sharing a video of US representative from New York, Pat Ryan, where the former U.S. Army intelligence officer can be heard slamming Hegseth. Pat Ryan slams Pete Hegseth: Video A video of Ryan slamming Hegseth was shared by MediastTouch, which claims to do ‘pro democracy journalism’. In the video, Ryan says “Hegseth has literally become more deranged than the SNL skits at this point. Each time he screws up, he gets more desperate—he screams louder.”