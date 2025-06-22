Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Fire in Newark, NJ: Massive blaze reported in Irvington

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 22, 2025 04:43 AM IST

A large fire was reported in Irvington, near Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

A large fire was reported in Irvington, near Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, with flames and heavy smoke visible across the area. While some witnesses said the blaze started in a home, authorities have not confirmed the source of the fire.

Massive fire in Newark, New Jersey.(UnSplash)
Massive fire in Newark, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

One witness wrote on Facebook: “I was up close to the scene, Irvington, Newark, and South Orange are units that I’ve seen so far. It looks like they’re starting to get a handle on it.”

Another reported: “2nd alarm, 4 structures involved.”

A third person wrote: “Four buildings on fire in the Newark Irvington line.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
