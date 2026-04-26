Five US lawmakers dead in 14 months: Is it time for age limits in Congress? Debate grows

The deaths of five sitting members of the US House of Representatives over the past 14 months have fueled debate over age limits and leadership turnover in American politics. This comes as Georgia Democrat David Scott, 80, died on Wednesday, becoming the fifth House member to pass away since early 2025. Rep. David Scott (D-GA) introduces Secretary of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 23, 2017. (REUTERS)

First elected in 2002, Scott represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, a majority-Black constituency covering parts of Atlanta’s southeastern suburbs. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Scott, noting his historic role as the first African American to chair the House Agriculture Committee.

Scott had been seeking a 13th term and had faced mounting concerns about his health in recent years. In 2024, he was replaced as the top Democrat on the Agriculture Committee by Representative Angie Craig, as the party looked to elevate younger leadership.

Series of losses Scott’s passing follows the deaths of several other lawmakers: Texas Democrat Sylvester Turner, 70; Arizona Democrat Raúl Grijalva, 77; Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly, 75; and Republican Representative Doug LaMalfa of California.

All five lawmakers were over the age of 65, a fact that has ignited a conversation about aging leadership in Congress and whether there should be clearer limits on tenure.

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The deaths have also led to a temporary reshaping of the House, with the total number of lawmakers dropping to 430 and five seats currently vacant.

Calls for reform The developments have sparked reactions online, with many calling for age or term limits. “Almost all of these men who died in office… should have retired years ago,” one user wrote on X, arguing that leaders must recognise when it is time to step aside.

Others echoed similar concerns. “Even 65 is too old to be in Congress. They should have all been at home, enjoying their retirement,” another user said. Calls for term limits also resurfaced, with one comment reading, “Everyone else has them, Congress should have them too.”

Some users linked the issue to concerns about aging political leadership in the United States, referencing President Donald Trump, who is set to turn 80 in June.

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Is it time for age limits? There are currently no age limits for members of Congress.

Supporters of age caps or term limits argue that prolonged tenures can impact effectiveness, especially when health concerns arise, and that leadership opportunities should open up for younger lawmakers.

Critics, however, caution against blanket restrictions, noting that experience remains valuable in legislative roles and that voters ultimately decide who represents them.

For now, the US Constitution does not impose an upper age limit on federal officeholders. Currently, two of the vacant House seats are expected to be filled through special elections in June. Under Georgia state law, the governor must call a special election within 10 days of a vacancy being declared, with voting scheduled no sooner than 30 days after that.