Fliff down? Several users report issues with app; ‘fix now’

Published on: Nov 09, 2025 01:29 am IST

Several users on Saturday reported facing problems with the Fliff app, with complaints that they were unable to place sports bets. 

Fliff, the social sports gaming site, appeared to face problems on Saturday with many users complaining that that they were unable to access it.

Numerous users complained that they were unable to place bets on Fliff.(X/@fliff)
Numerous users complained that they were unable to place bets on Fliff.(X/@fliff)

Several people took to X to vent their frustrations. “So @fliff I'm trying deposit to places bets and your app is down, I'm taking this as a sign not to bet until I feel it again @FliffSupport I'll be expecting some credit for the inconvenience Noelt212188,” one person wrote.

Another added, “It’s down for everyone.” Yet another commented, “Ur app is down fix now !”.

Many others questioned whether Fliff was down while one person noted that ‘nothing’ was opening. Notably, there has been no official statement from Fliff or Fliff Support yet.

(More to follow)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
News / World News / US News / Fliff down? Several users report issues with app; 'fix now'
