Florida bus crash leaves eight dead, 45 hospitalised as vehicle with 53 migrant workers onboard overturns

A bus carrying 53 migrant workers crashed and overturned early Tuesday morning in north central Florida, killing eight people and critically injuring at least eight, according to officials. The two vehicles collided, and the bus veered off the road, through a fence, and flipped, according to FHP.(X)

Speaking to NBC News, Marion County Fire Rescue confirmed that eight people were killed and 37 were hospitalised, with eight of them critically injured.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At 6:35 am, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a crash involving a 2010 International Bus conveying field workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck on State Road 40, 500 feet west of SW 148 Court. The crash site is situated approximately 45 miles south of Gainesville.

The two vehicles collided, and the bus veered off the road, through a fence, and flipped, according to FHP. All the migrant workers onboard were on their way to a watermelon farm. They were employed by a private firm and the company's owner was among those rushed to hospital, said the Ocala authorities.

Also Read: Travelling to Florida? Check out these best restaurants according to Michelin

Accident does not involve Marion County Public Schools Bus

Meanwhile, the Marion County Sheriff's Office rejected early reports that mistakenly claimed the tragedy involved schoolchildren.

The officials stated that a Marion County Public Schools bus was used to carry wounded individuals from the scene to the hospital.

Florida officials have blocked sections of State Road 40 West while they launched an investigation into the fatal accident.

“West Highway 40 is still closed and will be for most of the day. If you're planning to travel on S.R. 40, please note that there's a detour in place: Eastbound on S.R. 40: Take U.S. 41 Northbound to West C.R. 328, then head East on West C.R. 328 back to S.R. 40. Westbound on S.R. 40: Take West C.R. 328 Westbound to U.S. 41, then go South on U.S. 41 back to S.R. 40. Plan your route accordingly and drive safely!” Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.