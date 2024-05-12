Queers for Palestine protesters arrested after blocking exit to Florida's Disney World, chanting ‘free Palestine’

A group of anti-Israel protesters from a Florida chapter of Queers for Palestine were seen blocking access to Walt Disney World before being quickly arrested on Saturday, May 11. Queers for Palestine protesters arrested after blocking exit to Florida's Disney World (cflqueersforpalestine/Instagram)

The small crew, wearing keffiyeh, blocked the Disney exit of Interstate 4 in Orlando using their vehicles. They accused the company of “supporting genocide.” “Free free Palestine,” the demonstrators chanted, holding banners across the ramp.

Some drivers used the highway’s shoulder to go around the protesters. Video showed a furious motorist stepping out of the car to confront them.

‘You are causing people to actually hate you’

According to a viral clip surfacing on social media, the motorist is heard saying, “You are losing people to your cause because of this … Think a little bit. You are causing people to actually hate you.”

The protester verbally attacked him, calling him a “genocide sympathizer.” “Go f–k yourself. Forty-five thousand people dead,” the protester yelled at him. As per the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 35,000 Palestinians have died since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

“This is not the way, do you understand that? Think a little bit!” the angry man shot back before shaking off.

The video continued, eventually showing cars finally moving. The group claims that Disney supports Israel without “acknowledging the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing genocide.” It also accuses the company of introducing an Israeli superhero in 2025’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ according to New York Post. The page shared multiple Instagram stories calling for Disney to be boycotted.

A Fox News reporter shared on X that police arrived 11 minutes later. “The “Queers For Palestine” protesters who blocked the highway exit to Disney World in Orlando, FL, have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. I’m told they were arrested within 11 minutes,” reporter BillMelugin wrote. “Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic.”