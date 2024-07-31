Florida rapper Julio Foolio murder: 3 arrested, 2 wanted in ‘targeted, gang-related killing’

Authorities in Tampa, Florida, have arrested three people in connection with the killing of rapper Julio Foolio, who was fatally shot in a parking lot in June. Florida rapper Julio Foolio was "kicked" out of an Airbnb where he was partying,(Instagram)

In addition to several arrests, authorities have identified two other suspects who have yet to be caught. Foolio, whose legal name is Charles Jones, was murdered while celebrating his 26th birthday on June 23.

So far, the police have taken Alicia L Andrews (21), Isaiah J Chance (21) and Sean A Gathright (18) into custody on several charges, including premeditated first-degree murder. According to the department's announcement on Monday, July 29, authorities are still looking for Rashad Murphy (30) and Davion Murphy (30), who are also linked to the killing, which the police suspect to be a “targeted, gang-related” incident. All five suspects allegedly travelled from Jacksonville to Tampa the day before the homicide.

According to the First Coast News report, Foolio's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, said in a June statement that the rapper was “ambushed” at a Holiday Inn parking lot. “He was a kid who grew up in challenging circumstances, determined to defy the odds by any means possible and succeed in all that he did,” Fusco said on social media after Jones' death.

Per the latest developments, police added that the suspects were possibly “conspiring” to kill Foolio.

More about the suspects in Julio Foolio's killing

Authorities claimed “three armed shooters exited a vehicle and began shooting” at the rapper in the parking lot. The attack allegedly not only killed Jones but also injured three others. These three shooters were identified as Rashad, Davion and Gathright.

Additionally, the police alleged that Chance and Andrews “tracked and followed the victim and his entourage to two separate locations” on the day of the June 23 homicide. They further claimed that Jones was a member of the “6 Block” gang in Jacksonville that was potentially entangled in a decade-long rivalry with two other rival gangs - “ATK” and “1200”. While Chance is a documented ATK member, Rashad and Davion are documented 1200 gang associates.

However, nothing of the sort was said about Andrews and Gathright in the police statement, which also charged Andrews and Chance with conspiracy to commit murder. Additionally, Gathright is charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The Jacksonville Sherrif's Office SWAT team arrested Andrews and Chance at a residence on July 27, whereas Gathright was arrested at a local Jacksonville shopping centre. They now remain in custody at Duval County Jail.

Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw said, “The City of Tampa is not where you want to come to settle a dispute. You will be arrested, you will be charged, and you will be prosecuted. Our detectives remain committed to holding all those responsible accountable for their actions.”

“This case is a prime example of the cooperation and collaboration of all those in law enforcement to bring dangerous criminals to justice. We hope these arrests provide some closure for the victims’ families and loved ones,” he added.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy's location to assist them in the ongoing investigation by calling the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.